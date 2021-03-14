Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 3,453 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4,389.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

