GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,432 shares of company stock worth $9,129,632. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

