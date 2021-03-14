Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Purchases 1,000 Shares

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

LON GHH opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £315.52 million and a PE ratio of 84.00. Gooch & Housego PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

