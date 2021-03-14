Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $306.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,018,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,766,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,506,724 shares of company stock worth $3,008,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

