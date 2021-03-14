Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 164,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $60,348,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 127,383 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.71 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

