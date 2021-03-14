GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. GREE has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

