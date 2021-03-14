Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

