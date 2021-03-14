Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grifols by 406.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 962,838 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $12,482,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grifols by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after buying an additional 629,650 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.