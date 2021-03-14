Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

OMAB stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

