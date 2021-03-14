Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $190.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

