Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Up 192.7% in February

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the February 11th total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Santander downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

SUPV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.