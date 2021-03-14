Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.32). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

GH traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 557,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,172. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

