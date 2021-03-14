Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock worth $136,096,518. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

