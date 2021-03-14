Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NovoCure by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of NVCR opened at $138.29 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

