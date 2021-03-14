Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $311.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

