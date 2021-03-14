Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.