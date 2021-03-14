Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

