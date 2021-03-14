Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

