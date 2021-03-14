Hau N. Thai-Tang Sells 90,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 385,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

