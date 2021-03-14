HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $21.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.