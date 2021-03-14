HC Wainwright Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

ATEC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alphatec by 150.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

