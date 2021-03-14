HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.