HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Critical Survey

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.60 -$3.99 million N/A N/A HCI Group $242.47 million 2.50 $26.58 million $2.57 29.49

HCI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25% HCI Group 10.21% 0.97% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCI Group beats Greenlight Capital Re on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, marinas, waterfront property, retail shopping centres, office building, and vacant shopping centre for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.