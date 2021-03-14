Head-To-Head Comparison: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GTT Communications alerts:

This table compares GTT Communications and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.07 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -2.99 Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.84 $8.33 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTT Communications currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 318.72%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprises web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of August 10, 2020, the company served 24,540 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and one IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 11,635 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.