Head to Head Review: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) versus ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and ZIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIX 0 0 6 0 3.00

ZIX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.42 -$22.00 million N/A N/A ZIX $173.43 million 2.60 -$14.65 million $0.15 52.60

ZIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18%

Summary

ZIX beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.