Head-To-Head Review: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spirent Communications and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00 BCE 1 7 2 0 2.10

BCE has a consensus price target of $58.39, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and BCE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.02 $78.00 million $0.53 25.00 BCE $18.06 billion 2.27 $2.40 billion $2.64 17.19

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61%

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Spirent Communications pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCE pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BCE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BCE beats Spirent Communications on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

