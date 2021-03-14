Head to Head Review: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivity Health and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 1.06 -$286.82 million $2.02 12.07 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sotera Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tivity Health and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 2 5 0 2.50 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

Tivity Health presently has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.25%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -47.44% 128.43% 6.11% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tivity Health beats Sotera Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

