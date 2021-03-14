Head to Head Survey: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.66 $13.06 million N/A N/A Envestnet $900.13 million 4.29 -$16.78 million $1.21 58.92

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Customer Relations Centers and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 3 7 1 2.82

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $87.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

Envestnet beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

