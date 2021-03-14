Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 380,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,942 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

