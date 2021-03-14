HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.72, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

