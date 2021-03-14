HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $394.48 million and $52,043.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002434 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00036105 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006769 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015952 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

