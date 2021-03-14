HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $55,313,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 326,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,398. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

