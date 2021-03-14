Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Helmerich & Payne worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

