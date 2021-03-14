Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. 20,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

HESAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

