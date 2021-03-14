Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $6.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 567,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,047. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 48.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

