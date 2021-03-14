HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,139 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SHE stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.