HighTower Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

