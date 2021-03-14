HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $199.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $251.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

