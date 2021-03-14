HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,386,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

ANET stock opened at $279.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,887 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

