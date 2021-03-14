HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 560 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

