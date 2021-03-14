HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $37.62 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.