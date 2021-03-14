HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

