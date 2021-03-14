Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

