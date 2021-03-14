HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Down 0.8%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €76.55 ($90.06) and last traded at €77.00 ($90.59). Approximately 126,652 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €77.60 ($91.29).

HOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($106.59).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.29.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

