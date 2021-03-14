Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMLP. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $15.83 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $526.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

