Homeros Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Homeros has a market cap of $23.87 million and $3.53 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

