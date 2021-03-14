Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.95. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 168,089 shares trading hands.

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

