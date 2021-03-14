Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,675 shares of company stock worth $23,341,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

