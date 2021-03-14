H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

