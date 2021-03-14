HSBC Upgrades LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) to Buy

LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LPKFF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

